Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $82.33 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

