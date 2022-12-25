Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Equinix by 44.4% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 230,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 17.5% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $657.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.33.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

