Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

SBUX stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

