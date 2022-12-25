Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $11.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

