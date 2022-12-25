Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $553,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Price Performance

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day moving average is $198.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

