Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $73.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

