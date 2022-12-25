Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for 1.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AMETEK by 73.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

