Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,398 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

