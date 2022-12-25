Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) & Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Head-To-Head Survey

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) and Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Happiness Development Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 0.00 -$13.10 million N/A N/A Happiness Development Group $89.49 million 0.18 -$49.19 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Happiness Development Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutra Pharma and Happiness Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Happiness Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma 2,860.14% -41.28% 941.28% Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats Happiness Development Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating lower back pain, migraines, neck aches, shoulder pain, cramps, and neuropathic pain, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, and pain associated with arthritis and repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, and over-the-counter pain reliever to treat chronic pain in companion animals; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product to treat pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, an over-the-counter topical pain reliever to relieve pain in horses. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases comprising human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

