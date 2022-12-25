NXM (NXM) Price Tops $38.04 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, NXM has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $250.82 million and $63,502.75 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $38.04 or 0.00226363 BTC on popular exchanges.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

