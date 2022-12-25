Oak Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 1.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 220,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,335,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,585.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 418,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $107.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

