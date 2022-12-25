Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

