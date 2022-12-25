Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New $603,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

