Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ITW stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
