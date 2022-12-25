Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Oasis Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for approximately 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

