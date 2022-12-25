OKB (OKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $16.63 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $23.00 or 0.00136852 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

