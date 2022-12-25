OLIO Financial Planning Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

