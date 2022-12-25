OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $287,058.70 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

