Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.95 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Ontology has a total market cap of $138.95 million and $5.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.36 or 0.07244712 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00030627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.