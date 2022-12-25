Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $50.31 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Orchid has a total market cap of $50.31 million and $2.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

