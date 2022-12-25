OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001031 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $63.34 million and $1.04 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $873.24 or 0.05194441 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00496232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.80 or 0.29396147 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

