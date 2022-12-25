Osmosis (OSMO) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $369.08 million and $19.55 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

