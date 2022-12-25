Oxen Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $28,127.15 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00390916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00851427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00097380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00604312 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00262546 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,230,933 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

