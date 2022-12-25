Palace Capital’s (PCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

PCA stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.60) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The firm has a market cap of £94.22 million and a P/E ratio of 2,675.00. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.81.

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Insider Activity at Palace Capital

Palace Capital Company Profile

In other news, insider Matthew Simpson purchased 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £19,991.56 ($24,285.18).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

