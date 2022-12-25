PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepGen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. PepGen has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Equities analysts expect that PepGen will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in PepGen during the second quarter worth about $9,470,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PepGen during the second quarter worth about $6,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepGen by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the second quarter worth about $2,083,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

