Persistence Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $71.71 million and approximately $269,581.53 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 159,191,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,891,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
