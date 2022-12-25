Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.60 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:PBR opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

