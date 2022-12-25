PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

MFDX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.89. 18,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,822. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

