Piper Sandler Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $105.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NKE opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.