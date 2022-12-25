Planning Center Inc. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Planning Center Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.3% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

SBUX stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

