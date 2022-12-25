Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $145.06 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Polymath has a total market cap of $145.06 million and $1.15 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00406165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018084 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15597765 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,456,604.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

