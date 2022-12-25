Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 245 ($2.98) on Friday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,322.50 ($16.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

