Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IBDR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.