Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

IBDR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

