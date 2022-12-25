Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

