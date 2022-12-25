Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.