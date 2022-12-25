Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,562 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.