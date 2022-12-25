Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,562 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

