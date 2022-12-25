Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after buying an additional 101,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 453.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 268,967 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 157,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,182,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDN opened at $25.06 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

