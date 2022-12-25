Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.04

Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.04 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 37.96 ($0.46). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.45), with a volume of 84,154 shares.

Pressure Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £11.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

