Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $79.73 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $79.73 million and approximately $229,234.40 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00024700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

