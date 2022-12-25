ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.71 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 840,500 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 599,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 242,671 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

