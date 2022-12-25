ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.71 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $193.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
