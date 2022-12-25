Proton Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $896.02 or 0.05318158 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00497157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.98 or 0.29456813 BTC.

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,963,370,832 coins and its circulating supply is 13,900,380,891 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

