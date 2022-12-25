Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.62% of Prudential Financial worth $201,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 154.4% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

