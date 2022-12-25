Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Raised by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,982,000 after buying an additional 582,339 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.