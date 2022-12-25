Qtum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.29 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00011709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $205.93 million and approximately $21.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.29 or 0.07236332 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,467,280 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.