QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $41.39 million and approximately $926,869.20 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 0% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

