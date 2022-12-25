QuarkChain (QKC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $42.07 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

