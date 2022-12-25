Radix Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $171.78 million and approximately $150,160.99 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,967,828,733 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

