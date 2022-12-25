Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ready Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $16.43.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 207,866 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $164,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 80.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

