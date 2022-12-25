RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.73 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RealNetworks by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

