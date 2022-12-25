RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.73 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
